American threatens neighbor, arrested

AN AMERICAN national was handcuffed after going on a drunken rampage and threatening his neighbor, a lawyer, at around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Azienda Roma, Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City.

The complainant was identified as Atty. Leilani Cabañero Jurado, 28, a resident of Azienda Roma. The suspect is Joseph John Leatherby, 42, single, a resident of Upper Lawaan 1 in the same barangay. One of the witnesses against the suspect is their neighbor, Ajay E. Singh, 31.

According to the Talisay City Police Station, the suspect was intoxicated and behaving in a disorderly manner when he went outside Jurado’s home, caused a disturbance, and allegedly threatened her life. Jurado, the witness, and nearby residents were reportedly alarmed by the incident.

The suspect was subdued through a citizen’s arrest, during which a kitchen knife was recovered from his possession.

Police investigations revealed that the American held a grudge against the lawyer after being bitten by her pet dog back in June 2025. It was reported that the suspect had been fabricating stories despite already receiving a P6,000.00 settlement to cover his anti-rabies vaccines.

Due to the suspect’s behavior and actions, he was arrested for the aforementioned offenses. A kitchen knife was recovered from his direct possession and control. Following the disturbance, he was officially placed in handcuffs upon the arrival of Swat personnel from the Talisay City Police Station. / GPL