Amicus, Ex Officio win opening matches in Mandaue Courtship Cup

DEFENDING champion Team Amicus Curiae and Team Ex Officio defeated their opponents during the opening of the Hall of Justice-Mandaue Ballers Club First Conference dubbed as “Courtship Cup” last March 14, 2024, at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

Top-gunner Raymund Sia, of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 86, carried the team with 18 points, while Joshua Belarmino of the Public Attorneys Office provided the steady play and contributed 14 points including a triple. The highly-dependable Judge Ferdie Riveral, of RTC Branch 87, chipped in 10 points, mostly off fastbreak points. / PR