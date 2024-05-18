Amid low egg production, Bantayan suffers from ‘oversupply’

DUE TO the effects of El Niño, 15 percent of the 4,500 workers at poultry farms on Bantayan Island have lost their jobs. The extreme heat has led to a decrease in egg production and a reduction in the size of the chickens, with some dying off entirely.

“Nigamay na ang production og nigamay nasad ang mga manok, nagbaligya nalang ang uban,” said Joseph Allan Pastoril, president of the Bantayan Island Livestock and Hog Raisers Association, in a phone interview on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

(The production of eggs decreased, and the size of chickens also decreased. Others have resorted to selling.)

Poultry farms on the island are facing significant financial losses, with 70 percent of their income spent on chicken feeds and vitamins.

But despite the low production, Pastoril said they are experiencing an oversupply of eggs on the island, following the shift to modular classes.

In April and May, when the modular classes began, egg consumption dropped despite it being a quick and easy-to-prepare food.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the suspension of classes across the Cebu province in April due to the high heat index that poses health risks to the students. Cebu began to experience the intense heat on April 1.

Pastoril said they expect to recover from their losses by June when regular face-to-face classes resume. He is also not worried about the competition from Mindanao suppliers as Cebu and Negros have high demand for eggs.

According to Pastoril, traders from Mindanao have been supplying Cebu for a long time now. They too are a contributor to the oversupply because of the limited local demand in their area. They distribute eggs across Visayas, selling them at lower prices.

However, consumers complained that these less expensive eggs spoil within five days.

“Barato sila pero mga five days madaot napud ang itlog. Mao nay problema. Barato sila kay usually old stock man ilang gipadala diri sa Cebu,” said Pastoril.

(They’re cheap, but after about five days, the eggs go bad. That’s the problem. They’re inexpensive because they usually send old stocks to Cebu.)

The price of eggs on the island, has decreased by 20 percent, from P6 a piece last year to P5.40. Smaller eggs are particularly difficult to sell.

Bantayan Island has around 140 poultry farms, 10 percent of which have been affected by El Niño. Many chickens have died from heatstroke since January.

“Amo gibuhat aron ma solusyonan gamay among problem sa manok, amo na sila gipainom og supplement, vitamins and electrolytes for chickens,” he added.

(We give chickens supplements, vitamins and electrolytes).

Each chicken costs between P430 and P450 and produces one egg per day. The price of a tray of eggs has dropped from P180 last year to P170 this year.

To keep their businesses afloat, the farms are selling what they can at reduced prices.

Farmers are seeking government subsidies for chicken feeds to help them recover from the crisis.

“Mao ra na ang kinahanglan aron maka-recover mi sa crisis sa kainiton para sa mga manok,” Pastoril said.

(This is what we need to recover from this crisis). / AML, CAV