Amihan brings cooler, cloudy weather to Cebu

RESIDENTS in Cebu can expect cooler temperatures and generally cloudy skies in the coming days as the northeast monsoon, or amihan, continues to affect the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, that Cebu and the rest of the Visayas have been experiencing a surge of amihan over the past few days. This surge brings dry and cool air from the northeast.

She said many Cebuanos have noticed a drop in temperature because of the monsoon, which typically starts around October and lasts until March.

While amihan usually brings cold weather, it may still cause brief and scattered light rains.

Aside from amihan, a shear line is also being monitored and may affect Cebu over the weekend. A shear line occurs when warm and cold air masses meet, increasing the chances of cloud formation and rainfall.

Dumdum said higher chances of rain are expected Sunday, Jan. 25, into Monday, Jan. 26, with cloudy skies likely across the province.

Eastern Visayas may experience more significant rainfall, but weather authorities are also monitoring Cebu for possible heavy rains.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather bulletins, especially with the changing conditions brought by the interaction of amihan and the shear line, Dumdum said.

Cooler temperatures will persist in the final week of January despite possible rains. The northeast monsoon continues to influence the weather and is expected to gradually weaken.

Meanwhile, “Ada,” which has weakened into a low-pressure area east of Mindanao, is expected to remain stationary. It is unlikely to develop into a stronger weather system.

The shear line and the northeast monsoon are forecast to bring light rains to parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said the shear line will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, Pagasa warned.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, the rest of Eastern Visayas, the rest of Northern Mindanao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon and Oriental Mindoro due to the northeast monsoon.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Strong to gale winds and rough to very rough seas will be felt over the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Pagasa said sea travel is risky for small seacraft, including all motor bancas of any type or tonnage, in these areas. Mariners of these vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

The rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. / DPC, PNA