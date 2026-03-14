Amihan brings dry, cooler air to Cebu

CEBUANOS can expect generally fair weather with only isolated light rains in the coming days as the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” continues to influence the region, the weather bureau said Saturday, March 14, 2026.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Dinagat Islands will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Strong winds and rough seas will prevail over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

The eastern section of Mindanao and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Joseph Merlas said the amihan has strengthened across the country, bringing cooler, dry air and low to moderate chances of rainfall in Cebu.

He added that any rain that does occur is expected to be light, isolated and in passing showers associated with the amihan.

“Fair weather conditions will continue throughout the weekend. If there are rain showers, they will likely be isolated and light,” said Merlas in Cebuano.

As of Saturday, Merlas said no low-pressure areas or storms are being monitored that could significantly affect Cebu. / PNA, DPC