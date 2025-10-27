Amihan season officially begins, says Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) officially declared the start of the Northeast Monsoon or Amihan on Monday, October 27, 2025.

The state weather bureau said in a statement that over the past few days, the strengthening of a high-pressure area over East Asia has triggered a surge of northeasterly winds over Extreme Northern Luzon — a key indicator of Amihan’s onset.

Pagasa added that the Amihan will become more dominant across most parts of the country, bringing cool and dry air along with occasional cold temperature surges in the coming weeks.

The agency also warned of rough sea conditions and the possible formation of shear lines during the season. (SunStar Cebu)