Amihan season underway

THE country is now in the transition period for the amihan season, or the northeast monsoon, an official from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services

Administration (Pagasa) 7 said.

Amihan refers to the cool and dry northeast wind from Siberia and China that blows down to Southeast Asia.

In the Philippines, the season brings slight to moderate rainfall and a prevailing cold wind that affects the east of the country and often indicates the onset of the Christmas season.

Pagasa 7 weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, that the northeast winds are still in Northern Luzon and may go “full-blown,” covering the whole country by this week or next week.

Fair weather

Eclarino said they had not monitored any weather disturbances, such as low-pressure areas (LPA) for the country this week. So, the Philippines could expect fair weather, which could last until next week, he said

However, he said there are high chances of localized thunderstorms that can cause heavy rains, particularly during early morning, afternoon, and night, particularly in Cebu.

He warned that these heavy rains are still dangerous, especially to flood and landslide-prone areas.

“Within three to five days, we do not have expected LPAs or typhoons inside the PAR (Philippine Area of Responsibility). The shear line, or the combination of cold and hot air, is currently affecting Central Luzon. Meanwhile, the northeasterly wind flow or the wind coming from the northeast is affecting Northern Luzon,” said Eclarino.

He also said that no gale warning has been issued so far.