‘Amir’ teaser reaches 4 million views ahead of Christmas release

THE teaser for “Amir,” a fantasy-drama film from GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs and Brightburn Entertainment, has reached four million views online ahead of its Dec. 25, 2026 release.

An official entry in the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the film stars Dennis Trillo, Glaiza de Castro and Will Ashley, with child actor Argus Aspiras in the titular role.

Directed by Zig Dulay, whose previous works include “Firefly” and “Green Bones,” “Amir” features a screenplay by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee and multi-awarded writer Anj Atienza.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the story of young Amir, exploring the world through a child’s eyes. Its release drew reactions from viewers, with some expressing anticipation for the film and praising its cinematography, sound design and production quality.

Cast also includes Caprice Cayetano, Epy Quizon, Joel Saracho, Ronnie Lazaro, Laila Ulao, Heath Jornales, Yasser Marta, Mad Ramos, Ethan Hariot, Hebron Ecal and Mon Confiado.

“Amir” opens in cinemas nationwide on Dec. 25 as part of the 52nd MMFF. / JAT S