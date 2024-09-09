Amit grabs World 9-ball crown

MANILA – The Philippines conquered the international stage anew as Rubilen Amit defeated China’s Siming Chen, 3-1 (1-4, 4-2, 4-2, 4-3), to win the Massé WPA (World Pool-Billiard Association) Women’s World 9-Ball Championship in Hamilton, New Zealand on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

The first Filipino winner of the event took home the top prize of US$50,000, an advance birthday gift before she turns 43 on Oct. 3.

The losing Chinese settled for US$30,000.

A total of 48 players competed in the tournament.

Amit marched to the finals when she beat Russian Kristina Tkach, 2-4, 4-3, 2-4, 4-1, 4-1.

Chen dominated Japanese Chihiro Kawahara, 4-3, 4-0, 4-0, in the other semifinal.

Amit, the pride of Mandaue, Cebu, was in tears after sinking the 9-ball as she finally nailed the prize 17 years after finishing runner-up.

She was also World 10-Ball champion in 2009 and 2013, and 10-time singles and doubles gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.

Compatriot Chezka Centeno watched Amit’s final match, returning the favor as Amit witnessed her rule the World 10-Ball in Austria in October last year, also against a Chinese.

In the men’s side, the past Filipino winners of the WPA World 9-Ball were Efren “Bata” Reyes in 1999 Wales, Alex Pagulayan in 2004 Taiwan, Ronnie Alcano in 2006 Philippines, Francisco “Django” Bustamante in 2004 Qatar, and Carlo Biado in 2017 Qatar.

The accountancy graduate of the University of Santo Tomas in Manila established the Amit Cup in 2022 to support female pool enthusiasts. / PNA