Amonsagana launches phase 2 with 110 prime lots

CEBU-BASED real estate developer Syntech Properties Inc. (Syntech) launched on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, the second phase of Amonsagana, located along the rolling Mandayao Hills, Barangay Pondol in Balamban, Cebu.

Dubbed Saga Lluvia, the Phase 2 development offers 110 titled freehold prime residential lots with lot sizes ranging from 192 to 718 square meters.

Eugene Yong, chairman of Syntech and deputy chairman of the Woh Hup Group in Singapore, said the launching of Phase 2 has been long overdue, delayed primarily by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Amonsagana is being developed in five distinct phases, with each phase being connected yet distinct from the other. We had envisioned to complete the development of the entire Amonsagana project in 10 years but the pandemic had set us back by a number of years. The total project development cost is estimated at over P3 billion when fully completed,” he said.

Located 200 meters above sea level, Amonsagana offers panoramic views of the sea to the west and the mountain ranges to the east. The owners’ vision was to create an eco-friendly premier-class residential development which will be a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability and community living.

It first launched the first phase of the development named Saga Tierra with a total of 66 residential lots.

Yong announced that starting 2025, they will commence the development of the 1.2-hectare Sagana Resort, which includes the main clubhouse, infinity and children’s pools, function rooms, gym, children’s playground, health spa and yoga areas, as well as meditation gardens.

The real estate firm will also develop a four-hectare Sagana Park, featuring natural trails, elevated boardwalks, viewing decks, hiking and jogging paths, experiential chalets, a water lagoon and fishing ponds — all while staying true to its vision of protecting and preserving the natural biodiversity and environment of western Cebu.

Yong praised the Cebu Provincial Government and the Municipality of Balamban for their support in promoting growth and development in West Cebu, making the area increasingly attractive to investors.

“Balamban is not just a municipality. It is a vibrant community, rich in culture, resilience and innovation. Your commitment to progress and sustainable developments has made this area a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. On the other hand, Cebu Province has long been recognized as a catalyst for nation-building. The forward-thinking policies, infrastructure development and community-focused initiatives have laid the foundation stones for us to build on,” he said.

Alex Binghay, former mayor of Balamban and Provincial Board member, said the new investments in the town, such as the Balamban Doctors Hospital by the CebuDoc Group, expansion of the West Cebu Estate of the Aboitiz Group and the planned transfer of the Capitol from Cebu City to Balamban, are set to transform the west side of Cebu into an economic powerhouse, attracting even global investments.

He noted that these developments could accelerate progress within Amonsagana.

Established in Cebu City in 1995, Syntech has close to 30 years of experience in real estate development. It pioneered resort-style condominium living with its successful development of the Citylights Gardens, an exclusive and sought-after resort-style condominium development in Cebu City.

Syntech is part of the Singapore-based Woh Hup Group, which has a 96-year track record in construction, property development and investment. / KOC