Amores faces raps

NORTHPORT Batang Pier shooting guard John Amores surrendered to the police at dawn on Thursday, September 26, 2024, after being involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna.

According to the police, Amores had a heated argument with the victim, identified as Lee Cacalda, during a basketball game in Barangay Salac on Wednesday afternoon, September 25.

Amores allegedly challenged Cacalda to a fistfight, but cooler heads were able to prevent the two from throwing punches.

After the game, Amores and his 20-year-old brother immediately left the area to avoid the situation from escalating. However, Cacalda reportedly followed the Amores siblings to Barangay Maytalang Uno.

Moments after dismounting their respective motorcycles, a gunshot rang out.

Amores allegedly shot the victim with a still unidentified firearm before fleeing towards Pagsanjan town.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The embattled 6-foot-2 wingman eventually surrendered to the Lumban police at around 2 a.m. Thursday mainly due to threats he was getting from Cacalda’s friends.

Amores will be charged for attempted murder and is set to undergo inquest proceedings within the day.

Under Philippine law, imprisonment for attempted murder ranges from 6 years and 1 day to 12 years.

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), meanwhile, said the league is saddened by the alleged involvement of Amores in the shooting incident.

“This is a matter subject of investigation by the police, and we cannot comment on it. But we are saddened by such unfortunate incident,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in a statement posted on the PBA website.

In November 2022, Amores, who was still playing for Jose Rizal University, punched College of Saint Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis during a game. This led to his indefinite ban from the NCAA.

In the 48th season draft of the PBA last year, NorthPort drafted Amores in the sixth round and was given some playing time at the shooting guard position. / with PNA