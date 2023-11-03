Amparo faces former world champ Taduran

JAKE Amparo is a step closer to fighting for a world title as he faces former world champion Pedro Taduran in an all-Pinoy International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator on Dec. 28, 2023 in Bohol.

The 23-year-old Amparo broke into the world rankings after a shocking unanimous decision upset over promising Japanese fighter Goki Kobayashi on Aug. 5 in Kobe, Japan.

Amparo is highly ranked in all four of the major world boxing sanctioning bodies. He’s rated No. 3 by the IBF, No. 4 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 11 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Taduran, on the other hand, is on a comeback trail. He became a world champion in 2019 after stopping Samuel Salva by a fourth round stoppage in an all-Filipino IBF minimumweight title fight in 2010 in Taguig City. He retained his belt in his first title defense after the fight ended in a technical draw with Daniel Valladares in Mexico in 2020.

The 27-year-old Taduran would lose his title in his next title defense after bowing down to Rene Mark Cuarto by unanimous decision in Digos City in yet another all-Pinoy world title bout in 2021. He fought Cuarto in a rematch the following year and lost by technical decision after the fight was prematurely stopped due to an accidental headbutt.

Taduran made his ring return early this year and beat experienced Powell Balaba via a third round technical knockout.

Taduran is still ranked highly in the world despite his losses in the past few years. He is ranked No. 4 by the IBF and No. 5 by the WBC.

Amparo is 14-4-1 with three knockouts, while Taduran is 15-4-1 with 12 knockouts.

Also seeing action in the same card is WBC Asian Silver super featherweight champion Virgel Vitor (21-3, 14 KOs).