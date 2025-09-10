Amparo loses to Ishii in OPBF crown battle

JAKE Amparo suffered another setback in Japan after losing to Takeshi Ishii in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title bout on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

After 10 rounds of action, all three judges had Ishii winning by a huge margin. Judge Tetsuya Iida scored it 99-90, while judges Toshio Sugiyama and Kazutoshi Yoshida had it 98-91.

It’s back to the drawing board for the 28-year-old Amparo after losing back-to-back bouts in Japan and three of his last five fights in the past two years.

Amparo first fought in Japan in 2023, when he scored a unanimous decision upset over Goki Kobayashi for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title.

He then lost his next three bouts in Japan, including an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title fight against Ginjiro Shigeoka last year.

Amparo dropped to 16-8-1 with four knockouts, while Ishii improved to 11-1 with eight knockouts. / EKA