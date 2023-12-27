Amparo, Taduran fight for challenger status

JAKE Amparo and former world champion Pedro Taduran is fighting for mandatory challenger status in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title eliminator in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XIII” on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“This is a very unpredictable and exciting fight. It’s a former world champion and a regional champion fighting against each other. This fight is on a different level,” PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot said of the show’s main feature.

Amparo weighed-in way below the minimumweight division limit at 103.5 pounds, while Taduran tipped the scales a bit heavier at 104.8 pounds.

“I prepared well for this fight because I know my opponent is a former world champion and a pressure fighter. We’ve already studied him,” said the 26-year-old Amparo. “I’m not taking any chances and I’ll do my best inside the ring.”

Amparo suddenly rose up to the ranks in 2023 after beating Goki Kobayashi, who was considered as one of Japan’s best prospects. Amparo shocked Kobayashi and defeated him by unanimous decision to win the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight strap in Japan last Aug. 5.

In the meantime, Taduran is eager to return to the world championship level after losing his IBF minimumweight title to Rene Mark Cuarto in Gen. Santos City in 2021.

Taduran fought Cuarto again in a rematch the following year but lost by a seventh round technical decision in Digos City.

Taduran returned to the ring almost a year after his second loss to Cuarto and stopped Pedro Balaba in the third round on Jan. 30 in Parañaque City.

“I’ve trained really hard for this fight. We know that Jake is a good and talented fighter that’s why we prepared really well for this fight,” said Taduran.

Amparo is ranked No. 3 by the IBF, No. 4 by the WBO and World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 10 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), while Taduran is rated No. 4 by the IBF and No. 6 by the WBC.

Amparo is 14-4-1 with three knockouts, while Taduran is 15-4-1 with 12 knockouts.

The winner of the world title eliminator becomes the mandatory title challenger of unbeaten Japanese Ginjiro Shigeoka, the current IBF minimumweight champion.

The show also features two regional title fights.

Gerwin Asilo (7-0, 3 KOs) locks horns with Aljum Pelecio (11-2, 7 KOs) for the WBO Asia-Pacific Youth bantamweight belt.

Joseph Sumabong (5-0, 3 KOs) trades leathers with Erson Trinidad (6-3-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian minimumweight strap.

In the undercard, Cebuano Brix Piala (7-1, 2 KOs) is fighting experienced Jhunriel Ramonal (17-11-6, 10 KOs), Angilou Dalogdog (8-0, 2 KOs) takes on Roland Jay Biendima (17-14-1, 10 KOs), Brix’s brother Rodex Piala (9-0, 1 KO) squares off with Marjhun Tabamo (10-21-4, 2 KOs), Jhunrille Castino (13-4, 4 KOs) exchanges blows with journeyman Ryan Ray Ponteras (23-22-3, 12 KOs), Cebu’s April Jay Abne (13-1, 6 KOs) is up against Ariston Aton (9-9, 5 KOs), Richard Laspoña (2-0, 1 KO) facss Raffy Chavit (2-0, 1 KO) and Sugarey Leonard (2-0, 2 KOs) clashes with fellow undefeated prospect Adrian Dulayba (2-0, 2 KOs).