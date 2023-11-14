Amparo, Vitor co-headline ‘Kumong Bol-anon XIII’

FAST-RISING local boxing promotional outfit PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions will end 2023 with a bang with another huge event in December.

The show will be “Kumong Bol-anon XIII” to be held on Dec. 28 at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City. It will feature two of the fastest rising prospects from the PMI Boxing Gym: Jake Amparo and Virgel Vitor.

Amparo will be up against former International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in an IBF minimumweight title eliminator.

“Taduran is one of the boxers of Sean Gibbons. We expect it to be a good fight,” said PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions head Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

The 26-year-old Amparo is coming off an unanimous decision upset over Japanese prospect Goki Kobayashi in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title fight on Aug. 5 in Japan. He’s a winner of his last three contests.

Taduran, on the other hand, ended a two-fight losing streak with a third round technical knockout pf Powell Balaba last Jan. 30 in Parañaque City.

Taduran became a world champion with a fourth-round stoppage of Samuel Salva in 2019 in Taguig City. He kept his belt in his first title defense after fighting Mexican Daniel Valladares to a technical draw in Mexico in 2020.

The following year, the 27-year-old Taduran lost his world title following a unanimous-decision defeat in the hands of Rene Mark Cuarto in General Santos City. Taduran had a rematch with Cuarto last year and lost by technical decision in Digos City.

“It will be an exciting fight because Taduran is a former world champion. Jake Amparo is also coming off a huge win. We’re confident with our boxer,” said Podot.

Amparo is rated No. 3 by the IBF, No. 4 by the WBO, No. 4 by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 11 by the World Boxing Association. Taduran is ranked No. 4 by the IBF and No. 5 by the WBC.

Amparo is 14-4-1 with three knockouts, while Taduran is 15-4-1 with 12 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Vitor will be taking on South Korean Tae Sun Kim for the WBO Oriental super featherweight strap in the co-main feature.

Vitor is looking to bounce back after losing to Toshihiro Suzuki by split decision in his last fight on Aug. 24 in Japan.

Kim wants to extend his streak to six wins by beating Vitor. He’s coming off a sixth-round technical knockout of French prospect Giuliano Fantone on July 29 in Thailand.

Vitor is 21-3 with 14 knockouts, while Kim is 11-1-2 with eight knockouts.