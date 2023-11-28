AMRO cuts PH growth forecast to 5.6% in 2023

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus 3 (Asean+3) Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) has trimmed its 2023 growth forecast for the Philippines amid high inflation and weaker external demand.

Based on its annual consultation visit to the Philippines, AMRO said it is forecasting the Philippines’ economic growth to moderate to 5.6 percent this year from 7.6 percent in 2022.

Last October, AMRO said it expected the Philippine economy to post a 5.9 percent growth this year. In July, it projected a 6.2 percent growth for this year.

“The projected moderation in 2023 is due to high base effects and weaker external demand, while the upturn in 2024 is based on an expected recovery in external demand,” AMRO said in a statement.

Growth forecast for 2024, however, is expected to pick up to 6.3 percent as external demand recovers.

Headline inflation is expected to rise to six percent in 2023 from 5.8 percent in 2022 and then moderate to 3.6 percent in 2024, within the two to four percent inflation target.

AMRO’s consultation visit happened from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8, 2023.

High inflation, economic slowdown in trading partners, volatile global financial markets, and tighter financial conditions are among the risks and challenges to the Philippines’ outlook.

AMRO said in the short term, growth prospects are relatively robust, but the country could be adversely affected by high inflation, especially due to local supply shocks in the food sector.

Additionally, an economic slowdown in major trading partners and volatility in the global financial market, along with tighter financial conditions, also pose risks.

“In particular, China’s economic recovery could fall short of expectations should sluggish consumption and property sector weakness persist. Also, growth in the U.S. and Europe could slow more than expected if elevated inflation leads to a further tightening of monetary policy,” AMRO said.

“These developments can result in negative spillovers to the Philippine economy through their impacts on merchandise and service trade, tourist arrivals, overseas remittances, as well as foreign investment inflows.”

But looking at the longer term, growth potential will largely hinge on the scarring effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pace of infrastructure development, geopolitical risks and natural disasters. These factors, according to AMRO, underscore an urgent need for action to foster resilient, sustainable and inclusive long-term growth.

AMRO’s findings revealed that lower job quality and a slow recovery in investment are the major scarring effects in the Philippines. Although the labor market has rebounded faster than expected since 2022, it said job quality has deteriorated, with a lower share of high-skilled jobs.

AMRO said the government should focus on upgrading and upskilling the workforce to embrace a more technology-driven economy and provide incentives to retain skilled labor in the country.

“Developing a digital economy is essential to improve the growth potential, and this can materialize only by upgrading labor skills and attracting substantial investment,” it said.

AMRO also pointed out the pace of infrastructure development which has been lagging behind regional peers, resulting in weak competitiveness.

Weakest area

Compared with middle-income country groups, AMRO said the Philippine transportation infrastructure, especially road infrastructure, is identified as the weakest area, followed by information and communications technology and utility infrastructures.

“Infrastructure investment should be stepped up through strategic prioritization among different sectors and effective utilization of various funding sources,” it said.

Moreover, the heightened geopolitical tensions may also bring both challenges and opportunities to the Philippines.

It said the tensions between China and the U.S. could persist and intensify over the medium to long term, leading to fragmentation of the global economic system. This can result in both headwinds and tailwinds for the Philippines.

On one hand, AMRO said substantial uncertainties brought by geo-economic fracturing could erode market sentiment and hold back foreign investment in the country.

On the other hand, the reconfiguration of supply chains, such as “China Plus One,” could be advantageous to the Philippines, especially in investment and trade, provided the infrastructure gap is closed, labor quality is enhanced, and the business environment is improved to attract industry relocation to the country.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno is confident the country will post a full-year economic growth that is close to the low end of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) growth assumptions of six to seven percent for 2023 as inflation eases, labor market conditions remain strong, and consumer spending increases, particularly during the holiday season.

The Philippine economy has to grow by at least 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter to achieve the low end of the DBCC’s growth assumption.