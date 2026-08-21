Amy Austria reflects on her six-year journey to recovery

Veteran actress Amy Austria revealed that she was once enslaved by illegal drugs for six years.

In an interview with “The Daily Dish” on Bilyonaryo News Channel, Austria opened up about the darkest chapter of her life.

She also recounted how difficult it was to completely overcome her addiction. According to her, every time she tried to stop, she would experience various symptoms, but would feel energized again whenever she used drugs.

“It was six years! Six years, I was fighting it,” said the 64-year-old Austria.

The actress also recalled the death of Jay Ilagan, her former partner of nine years, who died in a motorcycle accident.

“At first, I told myself I didn’t want to fall in love anymore. He would be the only one. But it turned out to be damaging to me, until I started doing all sorts of things.”

Ultimately, prayer helped her get back on her feet. Actor Christopher de Leon invited her to attend an Oasis of Love retreat. A friend also encouraged her to join a Bible study.

“When I attended that Bible study for the first time, the Lord immediately touched me. There was so much enlightenment,” Austria recalled. / TRC S