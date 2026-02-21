An entrepreneur’s conscious collection of linen, boho chic style

There was a time when women were laced into waist trainers and corsets so tight that they weakened bones, restricted breathing and caused fainting spells, all in pursuit of society’s idea of the “perfect” femininity.

As early as the late 18th century, women began pushing back, trading constricting silhouettes for softer fabrics and flowing dresses. Today, we call that spirit boho chic, and it’s a fashion staple from the runways to the streets.

In Cebu, that autonomy is alive. Walk through the city and you’ll see it, girls drifting through streets in breezy silhouettes, fabrics catching the wind like wings. For Glory “Mimi” Bitong, 33, that philosophy is personal. Founder of the Cebu-based brand Irie Hippie (Instagram: iriehippie.ph), Mimi has been curating boho and linen pieces inspired by the island’s sun and sea since 2012.

“Fashion should feel like sunshine on your skin, natural, warm and consciously free,” she shared in an interview with SunStar Lifestyle.

Beginnings

“It really started with how I wanted to feel — light, free and comfortable in Cebu’s sun and sea,” Mimi recalled. Drawn to linen and earthy textures, she began curating thrifted pieces that naturally carried that relaxed, soulful vibe.

Much like the roots of bohemian fashion itself — first seen in the streets of Europe as a counterculture response before appearing on high-fashion runways — boho was never meant to be confined. Even when legendary German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld introduced his bohemian collection in the 1970s, the essence remained the same.

For Mimi, what began as personal style soon evolved into purpose. Friends constantly asked where she found her clothes. The joy of sharing turned into a mission — to spread conscious clothing and promote sustainability.

“Every piece at Irie Hippie carries a story already. It’s thrifted, loved before, and now ready for a new chapter,” she said. “When someone wears it, I hope they feel free, confident, and connected to something more mindful and sustainable. It’s not just about looking good; it’s about feeling grounded, warm, and authentically you.”

She doesn’t manufacture in bulk. Instead, she curates what already exists. “I transform it into something fresh and more aligned with where the brand is evolving.”

Inspired by island living

In a world constantly chasing trends, not everyone commits to linen and loose silhouettes. But for Mimi, inspiration is abundant.

“Everyday island life inspires me. Travel. Free-spirited people I meet along the way. Music — anything chill and soulful instantly puts me in a creative mood. But more than anything, it’s real women living real lives.”

One of Irie Hippie’s most meaningful milestones was a collaboration with T’boli tribe artisans. Their intricate embroidery transformed simple linen garments into cultural storytelling pieces, resulting in a special collection rooted in heritage and respect.

“For me, it’s about thoughtful curation, creative reimagining, and honoring craftsmanship while staying sustainable. Supporting local artisans isn’t just a design choice—it’s about community, respect, and keeping artistry alive.”

Sustainability as a lifestyle

For many, thrifting begins as a search for affordability. But somewhere along the racks, perspective shifts. You start seeking quality over quantity. Timelessness over trends. Story over speed.

In Cebu City, thrifting has grown into a cultural movement quietly standing against fast fashion’s relentless churn. Slowing down production may sound ambitious, but here, it feels possible.

“It means stepping away from fast trends and embracing timeless, breathable pieces that truly feel like you,” Mimi explained. “Conscious dressing is wearing something that feels good on your body, good for the planet, and good for your soul.”

Creative community

Cebu’s creative community plays a powerful role in sustaining independent brands like Irie Hippie. “There’s a strong culture of collaboration over competition,” Mimi said. “Artists, pop-up organizers and small business owners genuinely uplift each other.”

That support gave her the confidence to explore new ideas — like her personal “selected closet” service, where she brings curated pieces directly into a client’s home for an intimate styling experience.

“It allows me to connect more deeply with women and help them find pieces that truly fit their lifestyle and personality. Cebu creatives really show up. That sense of community makes it easier to grow while staying authentic.”

Fashion has always reflected society’s expectations of women. Once, it demanded restriction. Today, at least in corners like Cebu, it celebrates release. Sustainability can be stylish and maybe that’s the true beauty of it all. When the fabric moves freely, so do we.