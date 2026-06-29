Ancajas falls to Trinidad in Vegas

IT’S back to the drawing board for former world champion Jerwin Ancajas after he lost to undefeated Omar Trinidad by unanimous decision in the co-main event of Zuffa Boxing 08 on Monday, June 29, 2026 (PH time), at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas,

Nevada, USA.

Ancajas fought valiantly but was outgunned by the younger Trinidad throughout the 10-round bout.

The 30-year-old Trinidad outpunched Ancajas, 172-113, and sealed the victory with a strong finish.

In the final round, Trinidad connected with a solid right that staggered the 34-year-old Ancajas before unleashing a series of punches. Ancajas somehow managed to survive the assault and finished the fight on his feet.

After 10 hard-fought rounds, judges Eric Cheeks, Patricia Jarman, and Chris Migliore all turned in identical scorecards of 97-93 in favor

of Trinidad.

With the victory, the undefeated Trinidad improved to 21-0-2 with 14 knockouts, while Ancajas fell to 38-5-2 with

25 knockouts.

Ancajas once held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title from 2016 to 2022. Entering this bout, he was ranked No. 4 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the super-bantamweight division. Following this setback and his advanced age, Ancajas’ world title hopes look increasingly uncertain. / EKA