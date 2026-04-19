Ancajas stops Tostado in Mexico return

FORMER world champion Jerwin Ancajas made a strong return to Mexico after stopping Mexican boxer Ruben Tostado in their fight on Sunday, April 19, 2026 (PH time), in Tijuana.

Ancajas fought in Mexico for the first time in seven years. His last fight there was in Puebla, where he defended his title against Miguel Gonzalez.

From the start, the 34-year-old Ancajas was in control. He focused on body shots and later landed a strong left punch that knocked Tostado down in the first round. Tostado got back up and finished the round.

Ancajas stayed calm in the second round, choosing his punches carefully and continuing to attack the body.

In the third round, Ancajas followed his game plan and landed another clean left punch that dropped Tostado again.

After the round, Tostado decided not to continue and stayed on his stool, ending the fight before the fourth round began.

Ancajas is ranked in the super-bantamweight division by two major boxing groups. He is No. 7 in the World Boxing Organization and No. 10 in the International Boxing Federation.

The division’s top champion is Naoya Inoue, who holds all four world titles.

This win is Ancajas’ fourth straight victory since losing to Takuma Inoue in 2024.

Ancajas now has a record of 38 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, with 25 knockouts. Tostado’s record dropped to 28 wins, 17 losses, and 1 draw, with 11 knockouts. / EKA