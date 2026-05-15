Ancajas to face Trinidad in Las Vegas on June 28

FORMER world champion Jerwin Ancajas will continue his campaign in the featherweight division as he takes on undefeated Omar Trinidad in Zuffa Boxing 8 on June 28, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Ancajas will be fighting at featherweight for the third time. He made his debut in the 126-pound division in 2024, beating Thai journeyman Sukpasried Ponphitak by disqualification in Mandaluyong City.

After two super-bantamweight fights, Ancajas returned to featherweight earlier this year and defeated Ruben Tostado via fourth-round stoppage in Mexico.

Ancajas remains ranked in the super-bantamweight division — No. 3 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The 34-year-old Ancajas was once the IBF super-flyweight champion and held the belt from 2016 to 2022.

Trinidad, on the other hand, is a natural featherweight and has fought in the division since 2020. He is the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas featherweight champion.

The 30-year-old Trinidad is fresh from a 10th-round technical knockout win over Max Ornelas last January.

Trininad is highly rated in the featherweight division by three of the four major world boxing sanctioning bodies. He is ranked No. 2 by the IBF, No. 3 by the WBC, and No. 5 by the WBO.

Ancajas has a win-loss-draw record of 38-4-2 with 25 knockouts, while Trinidad is 20-0-2 with 14 knockouts. / EKA