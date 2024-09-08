‘And So It Begins’ screening in Cebu draws crowds

Following the premiere, “And So It Begins” received a standing ovation. “Congratulations to Ramona Diaz and the entire team,” Robredo said after the screening.

The documentary explores the 2022 Philippine elections, focusing on Robredo’s run against Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., with a narrative that weaves together people-powered movements and grassroots campaigns. As noted in a Sundance.org article, the documentary brings Robredo’s campaign and its theme of “radical love” to the forefront.

Cebu screening

In Cebu, Angat Cebu BPO, a volunteer network active during Robredo’s campaign, organized a block screening at Ayala Central Bloc Cinema 4 on Aug. 25. The event sold out, exceeding the cinema’s 124-seat capacity with 144 attendees. The screening was an emotional experience for many, with viral videos showing viewers moved to tears.

John Michael Remollo of Angat Cebu BPO shared: “The demand from people wanting to watch the movie is overwhelming. Watching it on the big screen felt like a reward for the hard work we poured into the last election.”

Performances preceded the screening, with drag queens and singers taking the stage, reminiscent of the vibrant campaign rallies of 2022. Ponky, a “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finalist and campaign volunteer, performed the anthem “Liwanag sa Dilim.” Drag queens Blacc Dahlia, Maria Lava and Piayuuuh delivered solo performances, ending with “Rosas,” performed by Nica Del Rosario.

Remollo said: “We’re not here to idolize a candidate but because we believe in their ability to bring about change. We hope to remind the Kakampinks that we’re still united, even after two years.”