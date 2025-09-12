Andales books bout vs. Boca in GenSan

AR AR Andales keeps himself busy in his pursuit of a higher spot in the world light-flyweight rankings.

Andales is scheduled to face veteran Jenny Boy Boca on Sept. 21, 2025, at the Sanman Boxing Gym in Gen. Santos City.

Andales is rated No. 10 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 23 by the World Boxing Council (WBC). He is expected to move further up the ladder if he continues winning and defeating elite opponents.

The 25-year-old Andales hasn’t lost in six years since suffering a sixth-round technical knockout upset at the hands of Joel Lino in 2019.

Over that span, Andales has fought 10 times, tallying seven wins and three draws. Among those 10 bouts, he defeated former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto and settled for draws with ex-world titleholder Joey Canoy and highly-rated Japanese contender Tsubasa Koura.

Andales showed a ton of heart in his last fight against Reymark Alicaba last Feb. 12, 2025. He was dropped in the opening round but fought on and stopped Alicaba in the ninth.

Boca has fought some notable boxers in his 12 years as a pro. He has faced the likes of Giemel Magramo, Muhammad Waseem, Sarawut Thawornkham, Reymart Gaballo, Dave Apolinario, and Froilan Saludar.

Andales is 17-2-3 with seven knockouts, while Boca is 14-19 with 12 knockouts.

Also in the same card, All Rivera will lock horns with journeyman Ernie Sanchez (21-20-2, 12 KOs), Kevin Villanueva (6-1, 3 KOs) will slug it out with Jurie Micho Evangelista (2-1, 2 KOs), and Jerome Cometa (1-0) will face Ronishiel Pamplona (2-1-1, 1 KO). / EKA