Andales calls for citywide inspections

CEBU City Councilor Sisinio Andales has called for a stricter enforcement of the Senior Citizens Act, citing numerous complaints that pharmacies, public utility vehicles, and supermarkets are failing to provide the mandated discounts.

In a privilege speech before the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, Andales said his office has received complaints that some pharmacies refuse to honor the mandatory 20 percent discount on medicines, while some public utility drivers decline fare discounts for seniors.

Even supermarkets and grocery stores remain unaware or uncompliant with the five percent special discount on basic necessities and prime commodities, as mandated by law, Andales said.

He noted that businesses are also required to honor senior citizen discounts during online purchases. However, to get the discount, the senior citizen or a representative must declare their status and provide a copy of their ID before the order is placed.

The receipt must then show the discount. The online stores’ refusal to comply can lead to fines or permit revocation.

Andales said barangay officials and volunteers must be trained to help seniors with e-commerce platforms to make them familiar about how to avail of their discounts.

Persons with Disabilities

Aside from Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, Andales also called for stricter compliance with Republic Act No. 10754 which extends benefits to persons with disabilities (PWDs), and the 2024 revised rules on granting special discounts to senior citizens and PWDs on the purchase of basic necessities and prime commodities.

“These laws are not merely a token of appreciation. They are legal guarantees of support, protection, and respect for those who have spent their lives contributing to our society,” said Andales.

To address the issue, the councilor urged the City’s Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) and the Persons with Disabilities Office (Pdao) to partner with national agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Energy to conduct a city-wide inspection on establishments to ensure compliance with RA 9994.

He also urged the launching of an information campaign using printed and digital materials to inform senior citizens of their rights.

He recommended to the Osca and Pdao to establish a dedicated complaint desk and contact center for senior citizens, where violations can be reported and promptly acted upon.

According to Andales, there must be a mandatory orientation for businesses seeking Osca accreditation and repeat violators must be penalized with fines or permit revocation.

He also pushed for the creation of barangay-level committees to monitor and report local complaints.

“Let us remember, a society is judged not by how it treats its powerful, but by how it honors the elders,” said Andales.

The Senior Citizens Act of 2010, grants individuals, aged 60 and above, various discounts and benefits, including a 20 percent discount on medicines, food, and transportation, and a five percent discount on prime commodities and basic necessities.

According to the law, non-compliance may lead to fines or suspension of business permits. / EHP