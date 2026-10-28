Andales fights for OPBF diadem in Japan

WORLD-RATED Filipino boxer Ar Ar Andales guns for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation light-flyweight title against 20-year-old Japanese prospect Raito Kataoka on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Andales is making a push for another world title shot and a win over Kataoka should solidify his position in the rankings.

The 26-year-old Pinoy pugilist is on a good run, having remained undefeated over the past six years. Since his last defeat in 2019, he has won nine fights and had three draws.

Andales fought for a world title in 2019, challenging Thammanoon Niyomtrong for the World Boxing Association minimumweight crown in Thailand. He lost to Niyomtrong via technical decision.

Andales has also fought former world champions Rene Mark Cuarto and Wilfredo Mendez.

Andales is currently rated No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 12 by the World Boxing Council in the light-flyweight division.

Kataoka, meanwhile, is a newcomer to the professional ranks, having turned pro this year. He demolished Natsu Ohashi in the first round in his pro debut in March and followed it up with a first-round knockout of Suriya Puttaluska.

Despite his limited professional experience, Kataoka boasts an impressive amateur record of 57 wins and one loss. He also won a gold medal in the 2023 Asian Youth Championships.

Andales carries a 19-2-3 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts, while Kataoka is unbeaten in two professional fights, both ending in knockouts. / EKA