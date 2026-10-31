Andales suffers TKO loss to Japanese foe

IT’S back to the drawing board for Ar Ar Andales after suffering a ninth-round technical knockout loss to promising Japanese prospect Raito Kataoka in their Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation light-flyweight contest last Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Andales came out aggressive in the ninth round, throwing a bunch of combinations. However, the 20-year-old Kataoka defended his attacks well and returned the favor, while moving backwards.

Kataoka landed a series of heavy blows on Andales that forced referee Shuhei Terayama to intervene and end the fight with just four seconds left in the round.

The 27-year-old Andales suffered his first loss in seven years. He dropped to 19-3-3 with eight knockouts.

Before the fight, Andales was ranked No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 12 by the World Boxing Council. He will most likely fall in the world rankings.

Kataoka, on the other hand, continued his impressive campaign in the pro ranks after beating his most experienced and credible opponent to date. He improved to 3-0 with three knockouts. / EKA