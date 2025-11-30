Andalio, Alonte thank supporters after wedding

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte expressed gratitude to friends and family who helped make their wedding in Tagaytay on Thursday memorable.

“We feel even more blessed. Words can’t explain how happy our hearts are right now, and we want you to feel how much we appreciate you,” Andalio wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for making me feel like the most beautiful bride, in a gown that was a dream come true and full of meaning,” she added. The couple has not responded to rumors that the actress is pregnant. / TRC S