Anderson-Licauco rematch set

EXPECT a physical encounter when Team David Licauco faces Team Gerald Anderson once again in “The Rematch” on Sept. 26, 2026, at the new and modern SM Seaside Arena Cebu.

During a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 6, Anderson said they are aware of the intense preparations being made by their opponents, who are eager to avenge their loss in their first meeting in Manila.

The exhibition match started simply as a fun-filled gathering featuring young actors and other celebrities in the country, but it has since developed into an intense rivalry that has now reached Cebu.

Team captains Gerald Anderson and David Licauco revealed that they have been undergoing serious preparations for the much-awaited rematch between their respective squads, Team Th3rd Floor and Team Sparkle Entertainment.

Last May 3, Anderson’s Team Th3rd Floor defeated Licauco’s Sparkle Team at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, with Anderson earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors.

This time, however, both camps are taking their second meeting much more seriously.

Anderson said they will not be complacent despite winning their first encounter. Instead, he expects a tougher and more intense battle when they meet in Cebu.

“We want to give everyone a good game. This is the first time that we will be playing basketball at the SM Seaside Arena, so we are all very excited,” Anderson said.

Anderson also holds an edge in experience, having played professional basketball in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), where he suited up for the Marikina Shoemasters and the Imus Banderas in 2023. / JBM