AndotSports holds run for a cause

THE Cebu-based sports apparel brand, AndotSports, will hold its first-ever fun run for the benefit of children with cancer slated on Jan. 28, 2024, at the Cebu Business Park.

The run entitled AndotSports 10 Miler—A Run for a Cause presented by Color Lab is still accepting participants in all four categories.

Fitness enthusiasts can choose from 3-kilometer, 6K, 12K, or 16K categories.

AndotSports, owned and managed by couple Hannah and Louie Roca, is not new to organizing sports events since it paid host to cycling competitions and bike rides.

This time, the sporting event is for the benefit of Everlasting HOPE Cebu, a non-profit organization, reaching and caring for children with cancer and their families.

Hannah said even before coming up with this event, they were already giving a hand to children with cancer.

“Last year, instead of doing the usual company team building where we do outings, we spent the budget for the kids instead, their food and medication. We involved all our staff in preparing the food, activities and presentations for the kids. This way we were able to have a lasting impact on our staff especially on how they are able to value life more and count their blessings - which is a usual team building could not have attained,” she said.

As of yesterday, there are only a few slots remaining in four categories; for the 16K (105 slots left), 12K (147 slots left), 6K (88 slots left) and 3K (125 slots left).

Registration can be done online or onsite at AndotSports Office, Runnr Ayala Cebu, Toby’s Sports and ECYY Sports Hub.

For more information about the run, you can visit ANDOTSPORTS official Facebook page.