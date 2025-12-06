AndotSports Run set on Jan. 24

RUNNERS and fitness enthusiasts can now register for the third edition of the AndotSports 10-Miller, which is set on Jan. 24, 2026, at the Cebu Business Park.

Categories for this year are the men’s and women’s 16-kilometer, 12K, 6K and 3K.

Registered participants in the 12K and 16K categories will get a chance to win an iPad or an iPhone 12. Just like the previous two editions, a lechon station will await runners at the turning point at Andot Office.

Registration fee for the 16K is at P1,600, the 12K is at P1,250, 6K is at P850 and 3K is at P650.

The 3K and 6K is inclusive of race Shirt, race bib, after race meal, and water, while for the 12K inclusion are race shirt, race bib, after race meal, water, finisher’s medal, giveaway entry, training towel, foldable cup and premium box.

The 16K registrants will get race shirt, race bib, after race meal, water, finisher’s medal, giveway entry, training towel, foldable cup, premium box, finisher’s shirt, and LED wristband.

Registration is ongoing online and also onsite at the Andot Office V. Rama, Ayala Center Cebu, and ECYY Sports Hub. / RSC