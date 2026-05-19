Andrea del Rosario, ‘person of interest’ in Sen. Bato’s disappearance?

Actress Andrea del Rosario and her husband Anthony Garcia were jokingly tagged as “persons of interest” in the reported disappearance of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa after a photo of them with the senator circulated online.

The couple was seen in a photo with Sen. Bato, which Andrea posted on Instagram last Saturday with the caption, “Thank you for dropping by sir.”

However, Andrea clarified that the image was an old photo that she simply reposted “for fun.”

“That’s an old photo, maybe 3 years ago! I posted this for fun — just riding the issue for the memes. And it worked!” she said in a statement to Cabinet Files.

She added that there was no deeper meaning behind the post.

“I am not sharing an opinion, I am not soliciting an opinion. I am not taking any side,” she said. / TRC