Anesthesiologists vs. Anesthetists

On June 26, 2024, The AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS INC. filed with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office an Opposition to the trademark application for “AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHESIOLOGISTS” filed by the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHETISTS.

In the Opposition, the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS INC. states that it is the owner of the “AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS” trademark registered for professional publications and for promoting the interests of anesthesiologists.

The Opposition avers that the “AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF NURSE ANESTHESIOLOGISTS” trademark is deceptively misdescriptive because the word “ANESTHESIOLOGIST” refers to a “physician” or a medical doctor,” and not to nurses.

The Opposition adds that the phrase “NURSE ANESTHESIOLOGISTS” is a misnomer because such a title does not exist. (https://ttabvue.uspto.gov/ttabvue)