Batuhan: Ang Pagsibol ng Makabagong Pilipinas: Infinity and the Politics of Déjà Vu

Ang Pagsibol ng Makabagong Pilipinas

In every era, a nation’s conscience stirs long before its politics catch up. Sometimes it rises through protest. Sometimes through tragedy. And sometimes—quietly, unexpectedly—it arrives through art. This trilogy reflects on how the songs, symbols, and instincts of today’s young Filipinos reveal more than entertainment. They reveal a generation beginning to see itself with clarity: its wounds, its hopes, its cycles, and its unfinished work. The awakening, if it is happening at all, does not belong to the artists. It belongs to us—the listeners, the witnesses, the people who must decide whether to learn what the moment is offering.

A nation caught in its loop

Music has always carried more than sound; it has carried conscience. In the 1960s and 70s, American folk music became a vessel for moral clarity. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger turned simple chords into questions a nation could no longer avoid. Protest anthems asked what politics preferred not to answer.

Filipinos have long had their own truth-tellers. Asin, Joey Ayala, Buklod, and Noel Cabangon sang of wounds dictatorship tried to hide and of dignity poverty tried to erase. Their gentleness did not blunt their honesty. It sharpened it.

Today, conscience has found an unlikely home in pop. Ben&Ben showed that modern Filipino music could carry sincerity without spectacle. And BINI, queens of bright modern pop, now stand quietly in that evolving lineage. They are not activists, yet their music—formed by discipline, devotion, and a cultural instinct toward meaning—resonates far beyond its genre. They do not preach. But sometimes, by accident or instinct, they reveal.

For their generation, the country’s future is not abstract. It is the world they will inherit, the landscape their discipline and artistry will someday inhabit. And even if they now stand on their own feet, financially secure and fiercely independent, some of the people they love still live in the margins, in neighborhoods where wrong political choices are felt first and hardest. Their success lifts them, but it cannot insulate them from the reality that their families and communities remain vulnerable.

This is where Infinity enters the national conversation.

On the surface, the song is an anthem of friendship. But its imagery carries a power that the moment could not ignore. The infinity symbol, the number eight turned gently on its side, has long been BINI’s emblem of fidelity—a quiet vow to stay together despite time, trial, or change. “Ilalaban hanggang dulo.” “Mananatili bawat sandali.” “Walang hanggan na pagsasama.” In their world, the loop circles back because devotion does.

But in the country’s political life, the loop circles back for darker reasons.

“Ulit-ulit, ulit-ulit.” What sounds like loyalty in the song becomes, in our collective reality, the nation’s tragic cycle. Every administration promises reform. Every election claims to be a reset. Yet the same actors return. The same dynasties regenerate. The same unlearned lessons resurface. The Philippines behaves as though déjà vu were a constitutional mandate.

“Mga araw ng bagong pahina.” Every three or six years we turn a “new page,” but the story does not change. Other nations broke their loops by pairing hope with discipline—South Korea through institutional reform, Taiwan through civic participation. Renewal alone is not enough. Reform requires work.

Then comes the Filipino reflex to turn pain into hope. “Sa bawat pagpatak ng luha, ay sumisibol ang pangarap.” This is our great strength and our great weakness. Resilience sustains us. But resilience without repair returns us to the same place.

The pre-chorus deepens the metaphor. “Kahit hindi maging madali, ako’y naririto sa iyong tabi.” How many voters extend this unconditional loyalty to leaders who neither earn nor return it? Philippine democracy often collapses into personality rather than principle. We stay “sa iyong tabi” because of nostalgia or tribe, not performance.

And the chorus echoes the dream we once shared. “Nagkaroon ng pangarap na magkakasamang nabuo, ilalaban hanggang dulo.” This was EDSA. This was every reform movement that believed institutions could be rebuilt. But we defended integrity when our preferred leaders embodied it and ignored it when they did not. The dream endured. The discipline did not.

Then comes the line that exposes our tragedy: “Kahit paulit-ulit, ikaw at ikaw lang ang dahilan.” The “you” is not the friend in the video. It is the familiar surname that keeps returning to the ballot. It is the leader we choose out of habit rather than conviction. It is the comfort we select over correction.

“Kung ibabalik man ako sa’ting nakaraan, ay ’di matatakot na babalik-balikan.” This is revisionism set to melody—a country returning to its political past not because it was good, but because it has forgotten why it was dangerous. The past keeps winning because the present refuses to learn.

In the end, Infinity remains a tender vow of friendship, shaped by discipline and devotion. Yet in our hands, the same looping symbol becomes a national warning. Their infinity is a promise freely chosen. Ours is a pattern we keep repeating. Constancy is noble only when paired with accountability. Until we learn to turn devotion into discipline, Infinity will remain both anthem and lament—a song of loyalty holding up a mirror to our nation’s cycles.