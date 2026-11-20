For the first time, VMX sexy star Angel Castro admitted that she harbors resentment toward her mother, former actress Raven Villanueva.

Angel said she and her mother have not been in communication for a long time. She tried reaching out and reconnecting with her, but felt that her efforts were being ignored.

“I think she’s busy with her new children. It’s as if she has thrown me away,” Angel said, becoming emotional during her guest appearance on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

“That’s why you’re angry?” Abunda asked. “Yes,” Angel replied.

Raven and her husband, who is a pastor, are now based in the United States with their two children.

“She probably knows that I’m angry with her, but when people ask me about it, I say, ‘I understand,’ even though I really don’t,” Angel said through tears.

Meanwhile, her father, Diego Castro, has also started a new family. Asked if she also harbored resentment toward him, Angel said she initially did.

“I used to resent my dad, too. But as I grew older, I began to understand why he disciplined me in certain ways,” she added. / TRC S