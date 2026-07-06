Angel Castro has had no contact with her mother for 10 years

Actress Angel Castro has revealed that she has not communicated with her mother, former actress Raven Villanueva, for the past 10 years.

Angel is a former GMA Sparkle artist who first gained recognition under the screen name Claire Castro. She is now taking on sexier roles under VMX Films, formerly known as Vivamax.

“My mom, she’s currently in the States with my siblings. She is happily married to my stepdad right now. As I’ve said in my previous interviews, we do not have any communication, but I’d rather not talk about it anymore because I guess some things are better left private.

“But I do have so much love for her, and I know she loves me,” the actress said, as quoted by PEP.ph.

Despite her estrangement from her mother, Angel said she remains close to her father, former actor and now news anchor Diego Castro.

“My dad is really a happy-go-lucky person. He’s a joker, so it’s very easy for me to talk to him. When I have problems, I go to him. When I’m worried about something, I can always talk to him.”

“We’re very close,” she shared.

Angel spoke to members of the media during the press conference for her first VMX film, “Bagong Tukso.”

Angel, whose real name is Angelica Castro, is the eldest grandchild of the late broadcast journalist Angelo Castro Jr. and the late June Keithley. However, she said she has no plans to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps as a broadcast journalist. / TRC S