Angel Locsin proud of stepson Joaquin Arce

KAPAMILYA actress Angel Locsin posted about her stepson, Joaquin Arce, who is currently inside the Pinoy Big Brother house.

Locsin expressed pride in Joaquin, saying he has grown “from a little boy into someone who helps, listens and keeps the peace at home.”

Joaquin is among the 10 housemates in the latest edition of PBB Celebrity Collab. He is the son of Locsin’s husband, Neil Arce.

Locsin also shared that Joaquin is completely deaf in his right ear. “If he ever talks a bit loud or doesn’t respond, please forgive him — our son is completely deaf in his right ear,” she said.

Locsin has not fully returned to showbiz and remains inactive on social media. / HBL S