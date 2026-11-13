Angelina Jolie described as warm and down-to-earth during Philippine visit

HOLLYWOOD star Angelina Jolie arrived in the Philippines on Nov. 10, and was described by observers as warm and approachable.

The actress reportedly flashed smiles and enthusiastically waved to her fans.

Jolie is in Manila for the 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit, which was held on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

According to the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth website, Jolie was among the speakers in a session titled “From Memory to Possibility: Cambodia, Courage and the Power of Staying,” alongside filmmaker Rithy Panh.

However, her hotel accommodation was not disclosed for security reasons.

There are also speculations that Jolie might visit Amanpulo in Palawan, which she and her former husband Brad Pitt reportedly visited when they were still together. / TRC