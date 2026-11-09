Angelina Jolie in Manila

Oscar-winning actress and global advocate Angelina Jolie is set to visit the Philippines for the 2026 Asean Inclusive Growth Summit on November 11, 2026.

The Hollywood actress is among the speakers who will discuss “From memory to possibility: Cambodia, courage and the power of staying.”

Jolie has long been an advocate for Cambodian communities and previously directed the film “First They Killed My Father,” which depicts the situation in the country.

“The 2026 Asean Inclusive Growth Summit will gather leaders from business, government, civil society and philanthropy in Manila to explore how to turn volatility into opportunity and unlock the next wave of inclusive economic growth,” according to a report published by ABS-CBN News. / TRC S