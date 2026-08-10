Angelina Jolie’s brother opens up about his sexuality

JAMES Haven has publicly opened up about his sexuality, sharing that he is beginning a new chapter in his life.

He shared the statement through the Instagram account of his former wife, Romi Imbelli, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.

Haven, the older brother of actress Angelina Jolie, also shared footage and photos of himself with Imbelli, 44.

“I, James Haven, begin a new chapter of my life,” said Haven, 53, in his statement.

In March, Imbelli announced to People that their marriage had been annulled.

“I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart. I hope they can look beyond the labels and simply see me with the same heart, the same laugh, the same soul they’ve always known,” Haven shared.

“After many years of healing from childhood trauma, I am now free to live the life that I believe I was always meant to live,” he added. / TRC