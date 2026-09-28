Angelina Jolie’s Los Angeles mansion sold

ANGELINA Jolie’s historic Los Angeles estate has been sold for $24.75 million, or around P1.5 billion. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

According to a source cited by People, the mansion spans 11,000 square feet and has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Jolie reportedly purchased the property for $24.5 million in June 2017.

The 51-year-old actress moved into the mansion the following year after separating from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The property features a 1,000-square-foot guest house and studio, a 40-foot-long pool, pool house, fitness studio, tea house, basement and staff quarters.

Built in 1913, the mansion was originally owned by legendary film director Cecil B. DeMille. Following DeMille’s death in 1959, the property remained under his family’s ownership until the late 1980s. / TRC