Angelina’s children want to drop father’s surname

ANGELINA Jolie revealed that four of her children want to remove their father Brad Pitt’s surname from their names.

According to People.com, her youngest daughter, Vivienne, filed a petition on July 21, 2026 to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Her sibling Shiloh’s name change was approved by the court in August 2024. Meanwhile, the petitions filed by Zahara and Maddox are still pending. Vivienne’s hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage, following a relationship that began in 2005. “If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them,” a source said. “The fact that they aren’t speaking ill of anyone or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.” / TRC S