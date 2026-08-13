Angeline Quinto becomes a talk show host

Angeline Quinto is taking on a new challenge in her showbiz career, stepping into the role of a talk show host in addition to being a singer and actress.

ABS-CBN has given Angeline her own program, “The Angeline Quinto Show,” which will begin streaming on iWant on Aug. 27.

For its first episode, she will be joined by celebrity guests Vice Ganda and Erik Santos.

Angeline is also busy preparing for her 15th anniversary concert, “AQuinse,” which will be held on Aug. 22 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Angeline rose to fame after winning “Star Power” in 2011. / TRC