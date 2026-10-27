Angelo Teves leaves ICU, to be featured on ‘KMJS’

CHILD actor Angelo Teves is showing signs of improvement, according to his brother, Matthew Johann, in a report by Pep.

Angelo was hospitalized after sustaining eight stab wounds during a confrontation with another person following a basketball game on Oct. 12, 2026, in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City.

The young actor spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, visits to the 13-year-old remain limited.

The suspect has been apprehended but, because the individual is also a minor, will not be imprisoned and will instead undergo a mandatory intervention program. Three other people allegedly involved in the stabbing are still being sought by authorities.

“The three of you should start getting worried. My brother is close to recovering. He will soon be able to speak about who stabbed him,” Matthew wrote in a Facebook post.

Matthew also said that their story is scheduled to be featured on the Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) program.

“For now, I won’t be answering your questions yet. Just wait for our story on KMJS. See you!” he wrote. / TRC S