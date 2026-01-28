Angelus Pilapil set for first regional title shot in Cebu

IN JUST his third year as a professional boxer, undefeated prospect Angelus Pilapil is stepping onto the big stage.

The 22-year-old talent is scheduled to fight for his first regional belt when he faces South Korean opponent Dae San Yoon for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth flyweight title.

The high-stakes match will take place on Feb. 4, 2026, as the main attraction of ARQ Promotions' "Engkwentro 17 - Binombahay sa Dalaguete" in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Pilapil has enjoyed a rapid rise since turning pro in 2023. He made an immediate statement in his debut with a first-round knockout and maintained that momentum through 2024 with three consecutive victories.

However, it was 2025 that truly defined him as a breakout star. In his toughest test yet, Pilapil outclassed former world title challenger Robert Paradero, winning by a convincing unanimous decision that proved he belongs among the division's top rising stars.

His opponent, Dae San Yoon, is also a promising young fighter looking to make his mark.

While Yoon faced some hurdles in 2024 with back-to-back losses against tough Japanese competition, he showed great resilience last year.

He enters this fight on a two-game winning streak, having secured unanimous decision victories over Ji Min Choi and Vietnamese fighter Tien Dat Le. Pilapil carries a perfect 6-0 record with three knockouts, while Yoon stands at 5-3.

The event in Dalaguete features a packed undercard to keep the energy high. Rhonvex Capuloy will take on veteran Jason Tinampay, and Speedy Boy Acope is set to clash with Allan Alberca.

Other matches include Berland Robles against Clyde Azarcon, Romnick Magos versus Marjon Piencenaves, and Carl Penedo taking on Jovel Siervo. / EKA