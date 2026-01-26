Animal cruelty complaint to be filed vs vendor in dog killing case

A COMPLAINT for animal cruelty will be filed against a vendor involved in the killing of a Labrador Retriever in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City, according to Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo.

Borbajo said the complainant and the respondent met for mediation on Friday, January 23, 2026, around 2 p.m., but the meeting failed to stop the filing of the case despite the offender’s apology.

“The complainant was already determined to file a case. Even though the offender apologized and cried, there was nothing we could do because the complainant was firm,” Borbajo said.

The barangay captain explained that while the complainant expressed forgiveness, they insisted that the case must still proceed.

“This Monday, January 26, 2026, the complaint will be filed. They requested the minutes of the mediation so it can be attached to the case,” Borbajo added.

According to Borbajo, the case falls under Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act, which allows the complainant to directly file the case with the police. The complaint will be filed at Police Station 6.

Based on the respondent’s account, the incident started when the dog allegedly bit the carton he was carrying.

The vendor admitted that he struck the dog with a piece of wood.

“I questioned him because he hit the dog first. Naturally, the dog would react,” Borbajo said, adding that the respondent admitted to hitting the dog three times.

The dog, a Golden Retriever, died immediately after the incident.

Members of the barangay’s Emergency Response Team initially buried the dog, but it was later exhumed for a post-mortem examination.

Borbajo said there was reportedly a foreign national who witnessed the incident, although this has yet to be confirmed, as the vendor involved had already left the area.

He added that the suspect has no prior criminal or drug-related record.

“He is not originally from here. He is renting in the area and has a small business along the street,” Borbajo said.

The barangay captain also relayed the dog owner’s statement, saying the dog had accidentally gotten out and that they searched for it the entire day.

“The dog was not aggressive. It was a Labrador Retriever. The vendor hit it first, and the dog was probably hungry and had not eaten,” Borbajo said.

Borbajo said a minor argument occurred during mediation, but the complainant remained firm in pursuing the case.

“He will be imprisoned because there is a violation. There is nothing we can do once the case is filed,” Borbajo said. (ABC)