Animation council eyes Cebu as creative growth center

CEBU’S tightly knit creative community is drawing admiration—and even a touch of envy—from Manila-based industry leaders who say the city’s spirit of collaboration could be the model for building a stronger Philippine animation sector.

Speaking at the Cebu Creative Expo, Juan Miguel del Rosario, chairman of the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (ACPI), praised the “cohesiveness” of Cebu’s creative ecosystem, which unites design, animation, film, gaming, and other allied industries under one banner.

“What you have here in Cebu is very admirable. We’re jealous, to be honest, because in Manila the industries grew independently, and over time they became siloed,” del Rosario said during the Creative Entertainment Business Forum on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

“The fact that Cebu is putting creatives together while it’s still young means you can grow collectively. That’s a vision worth emulating.”

Del Rosario noted that Cebu’s model could help ACPI realize its long-held dream of regionalizing its reach. The council, composed of 13 animation studios, 33 academic institutions, and nine service providers, has been driving the country’s animation development for nearly two decades. Its flagship event, Animahenasyon, now on its 19th year, serves as a festival and career platform showcasing Filipino talent through film screenings, competitions, and awards.

“Animahenasyon is really about planting seeds—recognizing and nurturing local talent, especially young creators,” del Rosario said. “Over the years, we’ve seen the talent base expand beyond Manila to include strong representation from Cebu, Bicol, and other regions. That’s why regional presence is the next big step for us.”

Globally, animation is a $400-billion industry, with 3D and 2D content—including anime—dominating market demand. Yet the Philippines accounts for less than one percent of this market, generating only about $60 million annually. ACPI’s roadmap aims to more than double that figure to $141 million by 2028, while expanding industry employment from 7,500 professionals today to 15,000.

“Our aspiration is modest compared to global demand, but if we can capture even 0.5 percent of the market, we’ll already be making a significant leap,” del Rosario explained.

Gov’t support, collab

The council’s work spans talent development, original content support, research, policy advocacy, and global marketing exposure. Government support has been instrumental, with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Film Development Council of the Philippines providing resources for Philippine delegations to major global markets.

“Out of sight, out of mind—that’s the reality of this industry,” del Rosario said. “If you’re not present in these global stages, no one thinks of you. Fortunately, the Philippine government has recognized this and has been helping us showcase our services and stories to the world.”

Del Rosario also underscored the importance of intellectual property (IP) development. Through mentorship programs under Post-Animahenasyon, young creators are paired with world-renowned animation veterans to refine their projects. One example is Walt Disney’s visual development artist Armand Serrano, who is one of the brains behind films such as Big Hero 6, Brother Bear, and Lilo and Stitch.

“These collaborations prove that Filipino creativity can compete on the world stage,” del Rosario said.

“Our challenge now is to expand opportunities so that more regions—like Cebu—become active players in animation, not just Manila.”

As the Philippines sets its sights on doubling its industry footprint, Cebu’s collaborative ethos is emerging as the blueprint for a stronger creative economy. “This isn’t just about animation,” del Rosario said. “It’s about building a community that grows together, breaks silos, and positions the Philippines as a true player in the global creative market.” / KOC