Anjo Yllana exposes alleged ‘syndicate’ in ‘Eat Bulaga’

FORMER Eat Bulaga host Anjo Yllana has made several accusations against Sen. Tito Sotto and other former co-hosts of the country’s longest-running noontime show.

Anjo went on Facebook Live several times to air his claims, saying he was forced to speak out after being allegedly maligned by Sotto’s supporters and those of Eat Bulaga.

He challenged Senator Sotto to show proof that he donated his salary to scholars as promised during the midterm elections.

“You promised to donate your salary to poor students. Maybe you should just show the receipts,” Anjo said.

He also alleged that there was a “syndicate” within the show, saying: “I’ll reveal what really happened in Eat Bulaga. I’m not afraid of TVJ.”

Anjo claimed that the late director Bert de Leon, who had been with Eat Bulaga since 1979, was “backstabbed” and removed as director.

“Even his wife cried to me because of what happened. Yes, it was planned. There’s a syndicate in Eat Bulaga, and there are bad people there,” he said.

On Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, Anjo again went live and mentioned Sotto’s wife, but the senator refused to engage.

“I won’t respond. Don’t pay attention to that. Are we really going to stoop down to that level? Let’s elevate the Senate press,” Sotto said. / HBL S