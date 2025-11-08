Cebu

Anjo Yllana hints at Senate run in 2028

Anjo Yllana
ACTOR and former politician Anjo Yllana has denied claims that a powerful figure is behind his recent criticism of Senate President Tito Sotto.

Yllana said the issue had been settled after a “ceasefire” initiated by Sotto’s brothers Vic and Maru Sotto. He insisted no one told him to attack the senator.

However, Yllana did not dismiss talk of a possible Senate bid in 2028. “My followers want me to run for senator so they’ll have a voice in the Senate — these are ordinary, struggling people,” he told PEP.ph.

Yllana described himself as a “political analyst” through his TikTok vlog, where he shares opinions on national issues.

“I have a political opinion segment. I even joke that I’m like a fortune teller now — nine out of 10 of my predictions come true,” he said, adding that he enjoys hearing from viewers who say his videos help them de-stress. / HBL S

