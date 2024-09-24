Ankle surgery keeps Robinson off court

NEW YORK — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could miss the first two months of the season as he recovers from offseason left ankle surgery, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday (Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, PH time).

Robinson, 26, had surgery in May after reinjuring his ankle in the playoffs and won’t be ready to get on the court when NBA training camps open next week. Instead, a December or January return is being targeted, the person told The

Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement about Robinson’s status.

Robinson started the first 21 games of the 2023-24 season before originally hurting the ankle. He missed the next 49 games before returning late in the regular season. He helped the Knicks get by Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, but hurt the ankle again during that series and played in just one game of the Eastern Conference semifinals before the Knicks said he was done for

the season.

The 7-footer won’t play this season until he has completed the rehab process and is 100% healthy, the

person said.

Fox Sports first reported that Robinson would miss the start of the season.

Robinson’s absence will leave a major hole at center for the Knicks. Isaiah Hartenstein, who became the starter last season, signed with Oklahoma City in the offseason. / AP