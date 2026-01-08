Cebu

Anne Curtis’ father dies

Published on

Anne Curtis announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2026, the death of her father, James Ernest Curtis-Smith.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected yet peaceful passing of our father, James E. Curtis-Smith,” the Kapamilya actress wrote in her post.

In 2023, Curtis celebrated her father’s 80th birthday and described him as a “gentle giant.”

The cause of death was not disclosed. Curtis’ father, an Australian national, previously underwent surgery in 2018 and heart surgery in 2014. / TRC S

